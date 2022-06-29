LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group of protestors took to the streets of the capital city Wednesday evening.

More than a dozen people stood at the intersection of 7th and Chester Streets holding signs and chanting about abortion.

The protest follows the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which made way for the near-total ban on abortions in Arkansas.

Several Little Rock police officers and State Capitol security were seen in the area directing traffic away from the protestors.

At one point, officers warned them to move out of the street.

Eventually, the group turned and walked down the middle of the road and went back in the direction of the State Capitol building.

No arrests were made.