Protestors marching in front of Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the Governors Mansion protesters are chanting they want justice for Breonna Taylor.

About a group of 100 people were out there. They marched from MacArthur park to the front gates of the Governor’s Mansion.

The protest has been going on for about two hours after marching from MacArthur Park.

The group walked here the entire time down the middle of the street yelling no justice no peace.

Many cars were seen honking their horns as they couldn’t get through.

The protestors say the protest centers around the Grand Jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case after no officer was directly charged for her death.

A main organizer of the protest says this is about honoring her and their goal is for this to remain peaceful.

Our Hunter Hoagland has been following them for the last two hours as they march through the streets yelling things like ‘Get out of your homes and into the streets’.