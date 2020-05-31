UPDATE: One officer has been injured trying to protect property according to an LRPD spokesperson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At 10:10 marchers returned to the larger group at the steps of the capitol, then the group started to move towards interstate 630.

At that time, a large firework was lit off at the Capitol steps.

Around a hundred protesters made their way onto the interstate,

A bus arrived under the bridge at MLK on Interstate 630 and a couple of dozen officers got off the bus.

Then a large firework exploded near the officers on the interstate.

The officers advanced and began ordering the crowd out of the roadway.

Smoke was deployed.

A few of the retreated protesters smashed a few windows.

Parts of I-630 in downtown Little Rock are shut down as hundreds of protesters march down the interstate pic.twitter.com/or8H2S5jpf — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) May 31, 2020