UPDATE: One officer has been injured trying to protect property according to an LRPD spokesperson

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At 10:10 marchers returned to the larger group at the steps of the capitol, then the group started to move towards interstate 630.

At that time, a large firework was lit off at the Capitol steps.

Around a hundred protesters made their way onto the interstate,

A bus arrived under the bridge at MLK on Interstate 630 and a couple of dozen officers got off the bus.

Then a large firework exploded near the officers on the interstate.

The officers advanced and began ordering the crowd out of the roadway.

Smoke was deployed.

A few of the retreated protesters smashed a few windows.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Part of Interstate 630 in downtown Little Rock was temporarily shut down Saturday as protestors marched down the interstate.

I-630 was shut down for a period of time, but as of 8:30, no protesters were seen on the interstate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories