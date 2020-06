LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Saturday, hundreds of protestors gathered in downtown Little Rock calling for justice and change after the death of George Floyd. For hours the demonstrations remained peaceful but things took a turn after 10 p.m. Sunday morning city leaders addressed the community calling for unity.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. started Sunday morning with his head bowed in prayer for the city of Little Rock. It comes after hundreds of protestors marched through downtown demanding justice in the name of George Floyd.