Protesters Gather Outside Governor's Mansion Over LRSD Control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Dozens are protesting outside the Governor's Mansion Thursday, pleading for the Governor to restore local control to the Little Rock School District.

This is just another demonstration this week by teachers, parents and students, all speaking out against the idea of removing the Fair Dismissal Act from teacher's contracts, essentially making it easier for the Board of Education to fire teachers.

