LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Protesters have gathered for the second night at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office following the death of a 17-year-old who police say was shot by a Lonoke Co. deputy.

Sheriff Staley now in the middle of the crowd trying to calm protestors. pic.twitter.com/C7n9p5qBIx — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) June 25, 2021

This protest comes hours after the Lonoke Co. Sheriff released a statement on the deputy-involved shooting in which he says he supports release of body cam video.