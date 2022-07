LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large protest in the River Market has activated the Little Rock Police Department’s Special Response Unit.

On Monday, a crowd protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade at the steps of the capitol began making their way downtown to the River Market ahead of the city’s fireworks show.

Pops on the River is set to begin in about an hour. #ARNews https://t.co/l4h15rKSef — Laura Monteverdi (@LauraMonteverdi) July 5, 2022

#BREAKING: Little Rock Police Special Response Unit responding to River Market due to large protest. #ARNews https://t.co/RZVDBvUNjT pic.twitter.com/5X5umzyhjv — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 5, 2022