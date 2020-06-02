Arkansas Pharmacists Association on fire after protests turn violent in downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Fire Department is fighting a fire at the Arkansas Pharmacists Association after protests turn violent in the Capital City Monday night.

State police and Little Rock fire department putting out the flames at the Arkansas Pharmacy Center on Capitol Avenue In #LittleRock @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/MnIEAtgggS — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) June 2, 2020

Hundreds of protesters were at the State Capitol Monday afternoon.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey spoke with some of the protesters.

A curfew began Monday night at 10 p.m. after Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. signed an executive order Monday.

One of the speakers at the protest said it was important to respect the order.

On Monday night, protesters kneeled for eight minutes of silence.

Things still remain calm and peaceful here in #LittleRock protesters are kneeling for 8 minutes of silent. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/nFzp1mthaH — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) June 2, 2020

On Monday night, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. walked with protesters.

Later in the night, windows were smashed on several businesses near the State Capitol, including Bank OZK.

Little Rock Police tweeted Monday night a man was taken into custody in connection to stealing an ATM from a bank on Capitol.

Our officers and ASP just pursued a vehicle that stole an ATM from a bank on Capitol. The male suspect was taken into custody at Baptist Hospital. pic.twitter.com/GnGdTgEaBD — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 2, 2020

Arkansas State Police and the National Guard told people to go home.

National guard and state police telling people to go home #littlerockprotests pic.twitter.com/X3QTrBrIfZ — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) June 2, 2020

Tear gas was deployed.

Not even close and the tear gas is strong. #littlerockprotests nose burns pic.twitter.com/gBAK8KOE7d — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) June 2, 2020

As of 11:39, protesters were still near the State Capitol. State police and national guardsmen have told them to go home.