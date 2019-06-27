Protecting yourself against robocalls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The phone rings. It’s a number you don’t recognize. Should you answer it or ignore it? With an increase in robocalls, the Better Business Bureau suggests you do not answer any unknown numbers.

If you do feel the urge to answer the call, hang up immediately. According to BBB Arkansas President and CEO Janet Robb, the number one mistake people make is pushing any buttons when prompted by the recording.

“Do not press anything or select an option because as soon as you do, the computer tracks that action and because someone has touched a button, they know they’ve hit a live number, so now your number becomes prime fodder for the next scam artist and your number gets sold to someone else,” Robb explained.

Also, blocking the number will not help reduce the calls because the majority of the time the caller is not really calling from the number that shows up on your caller ID.

The U.S. Government announced a nationwide crackdown on illegal robocalls this week. It hopes to target companies and individuals who have collectively placed more than one billion unwanted calls for financial schemes and other services, according to the Federal Trade Commission.