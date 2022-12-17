LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley has sent a letter to Arkansas State Police Colonel Bill Bryant regarding the death of 38-year-old Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks.

Parks died at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy on July 17th.

The state medical examiner concluded Parks’ death was an accident due to sickle cell disease aggravated by physical exertion and heat stress, as well as other underlying medical issues.

Jegley says that no individual has been singled out as having caused Parks’ death and that no further review is necessary but says the file raises “concerning issues with the training program at ALETA, including hazing, and the lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation.”

In the letter to Colonel Bryant, Jegley goes on to say he would “invite a careful inquiry into the practice, procedures, and other problems at ALETA.”