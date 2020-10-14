Property taxes due Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Property taxes are due Thursday, October 15.

If it’s been more difficult to pay during the pandemic, there are now new options.

The Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office has partnered with Centennial Bank as a spot to process tax payments at any of their four locations in Little Rock.

Cash payments can now be made at many walk-in bill payment stations in Kroger, Walmart and Edwards Food Giant. There are 53 of these locations available.

You can also pay online, by phone or by mail.

LATEST POSTS: