Progress being made on I-630

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Crews continues to make progress on construction in both directions of Interstate 630.

With school back in session and vacations over, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said they are seeing more traffic on the roads, especially in the morning.

“A work zone in the commute path complicates things, people tend to be in a hurry, everybody wants to go at the same time which is late so they’re all in a rush as it is, so there are a lot of factors to deal with in terms of crowds and cars out there,” said Danny Straessle, ARDOT spokesman.

A lane will be added in each direction of I-630 from the Big Rock Interchange at Chenal Parkway, to University Avenue.

“We have lane shifts, we’re jogging traffic to the left or right, the 630 you take to work one day may be configured differently the next day, it’s why we have the speed limit at 50 miles per hour,” said Straessle.

ARDOT said work has gone smoothly, and should be complete by early 2020.