LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover utilities or house payments.

The free, federally funded Arkansas Homeowners Assistance Program will fund up to $40,000 in assistance for those that are at least 60 days behind on their mortgage and need to catch up.

The program has helped more than 200 people since it started in mid-February, and state officials said they hope to help over 2,000 people.

“Arkansas is one of the first states to get this off the ground and running,” Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesperson Derrick Rose said. “Even we were wanting to do it earlier, but there was no way possible waiting for treasury approval. Being one of the first states we’re off and running and we’re ready to take applications.”

To see the qualifications and how to apply visit the Arkansas Homeowners Assistance Fund website at ArkansasHAF.com.