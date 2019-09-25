Prison employee nearly killed in ATV accident has a second chance at life

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Doctors are calling him a walking, talking, breathing miracle.

Sgt. Jeremiah Hardwell works at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.

He had recently proposed to his girlfriend.

A month later, he was in an accident that nearly killed him.

“God was with me because he (the doctor) told me through the process of a person going through what I went through, a lot of times they don’t make it. It’s that bad,” said Hardwell.

Hardwell said he was riding an ATV with his family, he was sitting on the back with his daughter. No one was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the ATV turned, Hardwell fell off and hit his head.

A bystander who saw the accident said the ATV wasn’t going more than 15 miles an hour.

“It was right downhill from there, I had to go straight into getting my skull removed in surgery, get put on oxygen and all that good stuff,” said Hardwell.

Hardwell was knocked unconscious. Luckily, his stepdaughter ran for help and called an ambulance.

Hardwell’s new fiancée, Cendie Thompson, got a call at work, saying Jeremiah was in an accident and was being taken to UAMS.

“We were in ICU at UAMS at first the doctor came in and said it is a brain injury the only thing they could do was sit and wait… so we waited the brain never went down, it actually continued to swell,” says Thompson.

Hardwell hit his head on the left side and had blood coming out of his ears. He was in a coma for more than a week.

“Doctors came in at four in the morning and said we are going to have to take the front part of his skull out so then we went into a five hour surgery, removed the skull and the doctor, the only thing he could tell me after was he’s sick, we cant tell you he is going to make it because there’s not a good chance right now,” said Thompson.

Hardwell did make it and he woke up.

However he had another issue to face, all his memories were gone. Including those of his fiancée.

“It was heartbreaking, it didn’t scare me, it broke my heart really,” said Thompson.

During the hospital say, Cendie was by his side the entire time.

She taught him how to eat, bathe and learn everyday tasks.

“She’s amazing, that’s what goes through my mind she’s amazing,” said Hardwell.

With his new chance at life, Hardwell says he’s not going to waste it. He’s looking forward to returning to work and moving up in ranks.

“I always wanna grow and I wanna learn as much as I can learn,” said Hardwell.

Hardwell says his next appointment is at the beginning of October, which is when he hopes to be cleared to go back to work.

Of course, wedding planning is also in the near future.