Printed permits required for Camp Robinson WMA turkey hunts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Officials at Camp Joseph T. Robinson Maneuver Training Center are asking all hunters who drew a Camp Robinson Wildlife Management Area turkey permit hunt to use paper copies of their drawn permit for the upcoming season instead of electronic copies on their smartphones.

The use of the printed permit will allow officials to check the person’s credentials without the need to increase exposure by using a phone that has been in close contact with a person.

The hunts will take place April 13-15, April 20-22 and April 27-29. Only people who drew a turkey hunting permit in February may participate in these permit hunts. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has notified all permit holders via email about the change to paper permits during the last week. Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/zone-map/670/ for more information on Camp Robinson WMA.