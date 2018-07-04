Prescription-Free Birth Control, State Breast Milk Bank Priorities for Arkansas Republican Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Prescription-free birth control and a state breast milk bank are top priorities for an Arkansas Republican heading into the 2019 legislative session.

Rep. Aaron Pilkington asked his colleagues in the joint public health committee to approve interim study proposals on these two topics. They did during a meeting Monday.

One Little Rock mother hopes the full legislature does the same in 2019.

"Come here, baby girl," Cory Grummer said as she picks up her five month old.

Grummer's happy and healthy daughter lives off her breast milk. While Lane has worked up quite the appetite, her mom has worked up quite the supply.

"I didn't want to throw it away," Grummer said. "I had too much, and I felt like it was a lot of hard work so I started looking for places online."

For the past two and a half years, since Lane's older brother was born, Grummer has taken her breast milk from a large freezer in her home to needy families across the state through a Facebook group.

"I've met moms and met the actual babies, too," she said. "It's so fun to see them be able to have that."

Grummer knows what it's like to be them. She needed donations for her son while he spent his first days in the NICU.

"I was desperate to get him breast milk and didn't feel like I had resources," she said. "And the NICU actually told me that they didn't have enough for all the babies. I know that they are only giving milk to the sickest babies who they think can benefit from it the most. There's a lot of moms that are looking for it beyond just having sick babies."

That's why Rep. Pilkington is working to establish what many other states have: the Arkansas Breast Milk Depository. One of his constituents came to him with a story similar to Grummer's.

"She's producing a lot of milk, but she's just having to throw it away after awhile because it goes bad," Pilkington said. "She knows other children can use it, but there's not really a way for her in the state of Arkansas to give it to other Arkansans."

Rep. Pilkington is still ironing out a lot of the details but is looking to leave the collecting, screening and distributing up to the Arkansas Department of Health.

A spokesperson for the department said it is still too early in the process to comment.

"We want to make sure that they have enough milk, that we have enough access to it so we're not waiting around, hoping that we get enough from another state," Pilkington said. "I feel like a lot of rural Arkansans maybe don't have access to milk as much, especially a lot of new, young, single mothers who maybe don't know about this resource."

In the Facebook group Grummer is apart of, mothers drive across the state, even cross state lines for breast milk. She hopes the proposal would make life easier for Arkansas families and their newborns.

"I know I would have done anything," she said.

Legislation to allow women to get birth control without a prescription has failed in the past in the Arkansas legislature. However, Pilkington believes improving access to care and reducing teen pregnancy are bipartisan issues.

"I like that we're now the second most pro-life state in the nation, but I think part of that is also making sure that we have access to reproductive health needs," he said.

Pilkington's measure would require pharmacists who choose to provide oral contraceptives without a prescription to complete a training program approved by the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy and the Arkansas State Medical Board, advise patients to consult with a primary caregiver and provide patients with educational materials about birth control.

"In small communities, sometimes people may not feel comfortable going to their family provider because that's the same person who's seeing their dad, their mom, their brother," Pilkington said. "Maybe with a pharmacist, they will feel more comfortable talking to about this."

Pilkington will continue to work with providers and pharmacists to make sure both parties would be on board.