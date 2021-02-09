Preparing for power outages before they happen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With winter weather expected for much of the state, preparing for possible power outages and what to do when they happen can be essential.

Entergy recommends that your home be equipped with a storm kit which should include flashlights, a battery-powered radio, fresh batteries, canned food and a can opener, a freshwater supply for several days, a first-aid kit with all necessary medications, and emergency chargers for electronic devices and cellular phones.

This can help your household in a situation when the power may go out due to wintery weather.

Entergy Arkansas says customers should follow these safety tips if power is lost:

Call 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243) to report outages but also to report downed power lines or electrical equipment that is sparking and dangerous.

If connecting a portable generator to the home, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician. Do not use in an enclosed space.

Stay clear of Entergy Arkansas crews as they work, for your safety and theirs.

This can help Entergy know where work is needed the most, and to help them protect customers.

To stay up to date on outages and restoration: