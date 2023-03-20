LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Women’s History Month there is a lot to be said about celebrating the stories that the power of a woman using her words to evoke change.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the strides and changes women have made through history in media and continue to make today.

Brown also talks about the importance of women taking greater positions of influence and how it can inspire growth for future generations.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.