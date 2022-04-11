LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret that being a full-time working mom is a challenge, and although we all strive to find a work-home balance – is it even possible?

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about how she juggles being a single mother, real estate agent & brokerage manager, podcaster and more.

Brown said she started early and suggests getting comfortable with the first tasks on your plate before adding another.

She also suggests it helps to bring kids onboard so they can appreciate and participate in help balancing work and home obligations.

For more insight from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org.