Power Women: Why divorces climb after the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holidays are over, and as families wind down from the excitement and stress they can bring, it’s a time some couples decide to go their own ways. In fact, divorces are highest this time of year.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss why divorce rates are typically higher this time of year.

She also had advice for people about to go through or in the process of a divorce, as well as suggestions for people who are getting back into the dating world after a separation.

To see more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org.