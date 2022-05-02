LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We are only days away from Mother’s Day, so now is a good time to talk about what mom really wants this year.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss how families can focus on moms this year and how many women act as mothers to others regardless of if they gave birth to them.

Brown also talked about how the roles of moms have changed over the years and how that could affect what they may want for the holiday, like how a woman who stays at home with her children may look for a day of pampering or solitude while a women show has started a professional career may just want time with her family.

She also discussed different traditions families could start to celebrate Mom, from making DIY cards to planning a Mother’s Day trip.

