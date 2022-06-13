More research is consistently emerging about the critical link between gut health and hormonal health.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown and registered dietitian & nutritionist Meg Green stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to share the latest findings and what it can mean for your health.

Green outlined symptoms for women to look for that could be tied to gut-hormonal balance issues and offered suggestions on how to be proactive in maintaining a healthy gut.

For more from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.