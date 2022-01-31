LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – it’s no secret that the past few years have been hard for everyone, and while a global pandemic is a big reason for that, everything else just feels heavier lately for so many people.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about the feeling that many people think they are struggling more these days and how the difficulties in life may seem different now.

She also offered up suggestions on how to create new habits and new behaviors when life gets hard and shared the most impactful thing she has done to shift when life put new challenges in her way.

To see more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org.