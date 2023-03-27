LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With a rich history of Black women in Arkansas, comes more opportunity as time marches forward.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown and Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Museum Director Quantia “Key” Fletcher stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how Black women continue to create change in the state.

The women talked about the pioneers among Black women who created and broadened new avenues within the fabric of Arkansas and paved the way for all women.

For more from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.