LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It has been five years since Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown began reaching out to connect with others to nurture bold movements through life’s obstacles.

Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss her journey in creating the platform designed to help women navigate life while discovering their empowerment and tribe.

Brown noted the support that women helping women has created while facing relationships, parenting and career.

Since the group started, the Power Women Podcast has begun and Brown has authored a book to continue building confidence and success in today’s women.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.