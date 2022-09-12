Helping children learn who they are while also protecting them during their most impressionable years is a huge challenge.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about the challenges and responsibilities that come with allowing children the freedoms they have with technology.

Brown also talks about the dangers of sexual predators accessing the same apps and sites as our children and how to combat trafficking online.

For more from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.