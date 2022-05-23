LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Graduation season brings change not only for students moving on to their next stage in life but also for their entire families.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss how parents can adjust to an empty nest and how to best encourage those entering a new beginning.

Claire noted that when children graduate and move away for further education or work, some couples may feel a loss of purpose with them out of the house. That means they could see upheaval and change in their own relationships.

She also suggested that families should prepare for the transition into empty nest situations and offered a few pieces of advice for new graduates.

