LITTLE ROCK, Ark – With the world opening back up, women are the largest sector of unemployed people since the pandemic, and that kind of pressure can be extremely difficult to handle.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 Monday to discuss how women are rebounding in the workplace following the challenges of COVID-19, during which time nearly two-thirds of women lost their place of employment outside of their homes.

Brown shared that 63% of jobs filled in March were filled by women, a strong indicator of their return to the labor force. She also offered advice to women heading back to office environments for the first time in two years.

