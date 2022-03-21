LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – March is National Women’s Month, a time to reflect on women’s rights and how the fight for gender equality has evolved throughout history to today.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the fight by women for equal rights, including the women’s suffrage moment and pushes for pay equality.

Brown talked about how the political landscape is changing for women, noting that Arkansas has many lawmakers who are women and could very possibly see its first female governor soon.

She also discussed how many women are looking to reframe competition among themselves to instead focus on building each other up.

For more insight from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org.