Other than spending time with family and the traditional eating of turkey, how else can we give thanks within our community?

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how to provide not just for our families, but also for the Arkansans who struggle to do so for their own families.

Claire talks about shifting our focus to serve the needs of those who need warmth and a good meal for the holiday.

For more from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.