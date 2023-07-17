LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Supervising and monitoring teens in today’s world can be overwhelming when it comes to technology.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how to build healthy conversations with our kids as they try to safely navigate the world online while avoiding predators.

Claire also talks about apps and tools that can help parents in monitoring their kids and how communication is always the key in aiming them toward safety.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.