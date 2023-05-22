LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, but how can families engage their children to teach the significance of the day?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss how to find and experience gratitude in giving time and self to others towards those who have given all for their country.

One way is by volunteering to place flags on the gravesites at the State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.

One way in acknowledging the sacrifices of our veterans comes through Operation Gratitude which sends care packages to troops throughout the year.

To give and learn more visit OperationGratitude.com.

For more from Claire, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom.