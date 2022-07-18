LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Women have long been viewed as the primary caregivers of children, but many are less focused on the older generation, which brings in the entirety of our families.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the role within society of women as nurturers.

Claire talks about the impact of women falling into the “sandwich generation”, helping children and aging parents, and sometimes even grandparents. Claire focuses on the best scenario for preventing issues within multi-generational perspectives.

To see more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org.