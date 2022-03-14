LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – March is National Women’s Month, a time to reflect on the impact women have on our culture, especially in the workplace.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the impact women make on the business world.

Claire outlined some the challenges for working women, especially working mothers, and shared advice for those wanting to take a big step, like launching a business, leaving their current career or start something new.

To see more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org.