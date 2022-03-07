LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Women have made a huge impact in leadership in history, and they continue to break barriers today.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the impact women make in leadership.

She discussed how women are affecting the economy and well as their past impact. She also reviewed some of the pivotal moments that shifted women into going into different leadership roles and talked about what holds women back when it comes to leadership.

