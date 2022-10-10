With the country having gone through a pandemic, businesses have been hit particularly hard. How are women and their businesses doing in a post-pandemic world?

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how women were disproportionally affected by the loss of jobs, but how they are rising again.

Brown also talks about how women are finding success as the world is pieced back together, how many women are starting their own businesses and what the tools are to take the lead.

For more from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.