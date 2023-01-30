LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It seems like every trip to the grocery store is getting more expensive, but how is the rise in food prices affecting our families?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the solutions and resources to help weather the budget-breaking costs of putting food on the table.

Brown also discussed the importance of tracking sales and how to incorporate the rest of the family in efforts to prevent waste.

For more resources on making the most of meal planning, visit MisfitsMarket.com, KrazyCouponLady.com and MyGroceryDeals.com.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.