LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s Valentine’s Day, The day we celebrate love in all its forms, but why just today? We could be keeping our loved ones first of mind throughout the year

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to offer tips on how to speak the language of love to let those you know feel valued on a day devoted to the outpouring of love,

Clare also shared advice on how to take pressure off the day while bringing expectations down

For more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom.