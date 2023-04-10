LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – How has the real estate market been impacted after the recent tornadoes?

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the market and how one of the largest impacts felt is with insurance.

Claire also talks about what homeowners can do in planning for the future and how it can also how your taxes can be affected.

FEMA also has a grant program for homeowners to install a tornado shelter in their homes, which you can find out more about by visiting FEMA.gov.

