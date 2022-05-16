LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While many power women are out changing the world every day, no one can succeed alone.

Power Woman Claire Brown said that women have not and will not rise without the help of the Power Man, adding that the message is not so much “I am woman hear me roar” but rather “I am a woman, how can we change the world together?”

Brown noted that it is key that men and women discuss issues like inequality in order to find solutions and that showing support is important in the workplace as well as at home.

For more from Claire, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom.