As we wrap up February and Black History Month, it is important to continue to reflect and honor Black history.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about the impact that Black women have made on our culture.

Claire also discussed some of the numerous ways Black women have shaped our society and how we can continue to recognize and honor these women and their accomplishments beyond the month of February.

To see more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website, ThePowerWomen.org.