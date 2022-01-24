Power Women: Helping parents prepare for graduating kids leaving home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As high school students face the uncertainty of the pandemic, seniors are also working to get into their dream college. For parents, this means a huge life change that they may not be ready for.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about this transition for families and offer advice to parents getting ready to see their kids leave home.

Claire noted that when children leave after graduating high school, it brings a lot of change and emotion for parents. She suggested parents help put their minds at ease by developing safety plans for their students heading to college.

