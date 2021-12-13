Power Women: Helping kids move past getting during the season of giving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Holiday stress is no joke, especially for parents when the kids are screaming “Gimmie, gimmie!” after moms and dads have already given it their all.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to offer tips on how to de-stress this Christmas when the kids seem to be more into getting in the season of giving.

Claire also had advice on how to create a plan to keep kids from abusing electronics they may be getting as a gift, as well ideas for gifts that help instill a sense of giving in kids.

