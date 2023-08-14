LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The seasonal shift of back to school can be tough, but how can parents who are already juggling priorities get back into the swing of things?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the stressors and struggles in preparing for getting into a new schedule for the family.

Brown also talks about how to manage your time when getting multiple children to different schools on time and how to take the worry out of the process.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.