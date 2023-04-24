LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just weeks after Arkansas was hit by natural disaster, many are looking for ways to reset their lives and overcome adversity.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how to find our way through our breakdowns in life and discover breakthroughs.

Brown discusses how Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) can get you through feeling stuck in life through communication to rise above circumstances.

To learn more about NLP, visit NLP.com/training-schedule.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.