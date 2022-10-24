With the first day of early voting starting Monday for midterm elections, what does this mean for women and why is it important?

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how women are predicted to turn up in overwhelming numbers to vote, at a time when voter turnout is low, to tackle issues that directly affect women’s health.

Brown also talks about how women traditionally vote on issues that directly impact their families and how easy the process can be by making a voting guide.

The League of Women Voters Education Fund has planned an easy list of candidates in specific races and information to research at Vote411.org.

