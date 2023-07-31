LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – How can a woman best empower herself in the workplace?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the perception of the motherhood penalty vs. the fatherhood bonus when it comes to work/life balance.

Claire also discusses how to make a culture shift within the workplace and how to broaden that view while juggling family obligations.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.