LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas women have felt a deep need to respond after Friday’s devastating tornadoes tore a path across central Arkansas on Friday.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss how Power Women with resources for those needing assistance who were affected by the severe weather directly.

Brown also discusses how community has been uplifting in the wake of the damaging storms and how you too can be an agent of outreach in helping and accepting help.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.