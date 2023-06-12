LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Part of being a power woman is leaning into culinary skills for self, family and friends.

Claire Brown jumped into the kitchen with certified culinary and pastry chef Jennifer Maune.

Maune is currently showcasing her skills as a contestant on “MasterChef: United Tastes of America.” And is talking with Claire about what it takes to be a power woman in the culinary arts.

Maune is a home chef, entertainer, decorator, photographer and realtor. At the age of 40, she decided to get a culinary degree and has completed advanced certifications at the Le Cordon Bleu Paris.

You can learn more about her passion for recipes and life at JenniferMaune.com.

