LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – March is the celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the sequence of events that brought us to celebrate women this March.

Brown also discusses how men can support Women’s History Month and celebrate the strong women in their own lives.

